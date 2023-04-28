Man rammed deputy vehicles to flee traffic stop, Orange County Sheriff’s Office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man under surveillance by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s gang enforcement unit rammed a deputy vehicle to escape a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Christopher Jenkins, 21, was arrested Thursday at an apartment complex on Texas Avenue.

Deputies said Jenkins was driving a blue Tesla SUV being monitored by the gang enforcement unit in the area of Rio Grande Avenue. They said he was spotted making at least one suspected drug deal and multiple traffic infractions as he drove through the area.

At one point deputies decided to make a traffic stop while the Tesla was parked at the apartment complex. There were several marked and unmarked cars present for the stop. That’s when they said Jenkins tried to flee by making a U-turn and driving toward the vehicles. They said Jenkins struck the front bumper of one vehicle and then rammed another.

Then, deputies said Jenkins jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but was caught hiding in some bushes.

Jenkins faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on an LEO with a motor vehicle, and aggravated fleeing and attempted eluding with injury and property damage.

Deputies said they found over 500 grams of cannabis in the vehicle.

