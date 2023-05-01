Man brutally attacked with golf club for walking on cart path, deputies say

LADY LAKE, Fla. – A 52-year-old Lake County man was arrested on allegations of attacking another man with a golf club over an argument about walking on the course, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies said the victim and his wife were waking on the Harbor Hills Country Club golf course path in Lady Lake when Eddie Orobitg, who was playing golf with his son, told the pair that they were not supposed to walk on the path because it is “intended for golf carts and it is a rule of the golf course.”

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim said an argument began and Orobitg spit in his face. Orobitg then struck the victim’ leg with a golf club, leading a physical altercation, officials said.

The victim said that Orobitg then struck him again with the golf club, this time on the side of his head from behind, according to the affidavit. The man told deputies he tried to defend himself by striking Orobitg with his water bottle, according to authorities.

Orobitg continued to strike the man several times and the victim told deputies that be believed his ribs were broken in the attack, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the victim was unable to provide a written statement but was able to give a verbal one.

Deputies said the the victim’s body and clothes were covered in what appeared to be blood and the man had several cuts on his body, including an ear lobe that was “ripped.”

The man was taken to a hospital for potential broken ribs, a possible traumatic brain injury and potentially having a broken jaw, officials said.

Orobitg was arrested and taken to the Lake County jail on charges of aggravated battery, according to the affidavit.

