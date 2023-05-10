Out of this world! Possible meteorite crashes into family’s home

An object believed to be 4-5 billion years old crashed into a house in New Jersey.

The possible meteorite fell from the sky and through the roof of the home before landing on the floor of a bedroom.

No one was home at the time.

The homeowner’s daughter said she first thought someone threw a rock into the house, but when she touched the object, she quickly realized it was something different.

Scientists said the the object is likely a meteorite.

“For it to actually strike a house and people be able to pick up, that’s really unusual,” an expert said. “That has happened very few times in history.”