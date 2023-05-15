18-year-old shot, killed man changing tire in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Marion County over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Ehren Volcy was arrested Saturday.

According to deputies, Deshawn Ballestero, 19, was found on Friday around 7:20 p.m. with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Marion Oaks Boulevard. Officials said Ballestero was outside his home changing a tire when Volcy drove to the home with another man and a juvenile.

Volcy then got out of the car and shot Ballestero, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said Volcy drove off and the vehicle was later stopped by deputies.

Ballestero was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The names of the man and juvenile in the vehicle with Volcy have not been released.

Volcy was arrested and faces a second-degree murder charge.

