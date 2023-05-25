83º

Man accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in Ocala

Randy Owens, 46, faces 5 counts of sexual assault on minor

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Randy Owens faces five counts of sexual assault on a minor, according to police. (Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. – A 46-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on accusations of sexually assaulting a teen girl, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Officers said on May 15, the victim’s mother reported she suspected her 16-year-old daughter was involved in illegal sexual activity with Randy Owens. The mother had also learned Owens was arrested in April, facing charges for contributing to a delinquency of a minor, police said.

As a result of this report and a forensic interview, Owens was located and arrested. He faces five counts of sexual assault on a minor, according to police.

“Reporting sexual abuse is incredibly difficult and takes immense courage to come forward and share one’s experiences with the police,” the department said in a statement. “The victim in this case demonstrated remarkable bravery by speaking out and helping to bring their abuser to justice. We encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, to please report it to law enforcement.”

If anyone else has information about Owen’s contact with children, they are asked to call detectives at 352-369-7000.

