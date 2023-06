ORLANDO, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was found shot Tuesday night in Orlando, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. in the parking lot of the Citrus Square Apartments off South Semoran Boulevard near Pershing Avenue.

The teen was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, but his condition is not known.

Details about the shooting, including information about the shooter, have not been released.

