2 accused of robbing, attempting to run over man in wheelchair outside Cocoa shop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested Sunday after robbing and attempting to run over a man in a wheelchair last month outside a Cocoa pawn shop, according to police.

Timothy Willhite, 23, and Jacqueline Bennett, 43, face multiple charges in connection to the robbery that occurred on May 19 at Cash Pawn America, located at 1314 N. Cocoa Blvd.

A probable cause affidavit shows the suspects had gone into the shop to pawn a television and when they exited, the store owner heard a man shouting, “They robbed me” while holding onto the suspect vehicle, a blue Nissan Versa.

According to the affidavit, the 34-year-old victim, who was in a wheelchair, said Willhite had opened the door for him to get outside and asked for $20 so he and his mom could get home. When the victim said he “didn’t have money like that,” Willhite forcibly snatched the man’s wallet and ran back to his mom’s car, according to officers.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said the man had about $400, his Social Security card, driver’s license, Medicare card, an EBT card and multiple credit cards in the wallet.

According to the affidavit, the victim rolled over to the Nissan in an attempt to stop the accused thieves, who then reversed and struck his wheelchair, attempting to run him over. Willhite told Bennett that he had the man’s wallet and to “just run him over,” the affidavit continues.

Surveillance footage purportedly shows Willhite take the man’s wallet and get into the Nissan while Bennett attempts to run the victim over.

Willhite faces several charges, including robbery by sudden snatching with a firearm or weapon, abuse of an elderly person or disabled adult without great harm and accessory after the fact.

Bennett faces charges for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, accessory after the fact and abuse of an elderly person or disabled adult without great harm.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: