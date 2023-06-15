Suspect injured in Melbourne officer-involved shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A person was injured following an officer-involved shooting in Melbourne on Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

In a release, police said the shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in Melbourne — just north of the Palm Bay city limits — at the intersection of Canal Street and Hopkins Street.

The release shows that officers were trying to take a suspect into custody on an outstanding warrant. However, the suspect took out a firearm while fleeing from the officers, prompting officers to “use lethal force,” the department stated.

No officers were injured during the shooting, and the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition, according to police.

Per procedure, the involved officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.

No additional information is available at this time.

