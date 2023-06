Crews said they responded to the flames around 9:23 a.m. on June 15 after neighbors reported a house on Briarwood Circle was hit by lightning.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A fire sparked after a lightning strike destroyed a home in The Villages last week, according to rescue crews.

Sumter County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the flames around 9:23 a.m. on June 15 after neighbors reported a house on Briarwood Circle was hit by lightning.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames, but said the house was destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

