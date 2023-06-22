Orlando tour group sues ‘Lost Boys’ over accusations of stolen customers

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando-based tour company is suing two of its previous employees after they reportedly took information to help steal clients once they left, according to court records released Tuesday.

In a complaint, the company — Orlando Tour — said it had been providing tour guide services for local theme parks to customers over the past nearly four years.

Within that time, Orlando Tour hired on two employees: Nicholas Deniz and Jada Irish, the company explained.

According to the complaint, the pair worked for the company up until May 2023, which is when they officially resigned from their positions and returned a company-owned computer.

However, the complaint shows that Deniz and Irish deleted or attempted to delete information about clients and upcoming tours from the company’s computer, among other related files.

The two then started their own tour group service — dubbed “Lost Boys” — and 10 of Orlando Tours’ guides left the company to work for Lost Boys after being solicited by Deniz and Irish, the complaint states.

Court records say that Deniz told the owner of Orlando Tour that he was trying to take Orlando Tour’s clients and contractual relations for himself.

“In regard to future clients, I am finishing out services that I have started. I have built relationships with these families via countless conversations, planning emails back and forth and that is not something I have taken lightly. These people have entrusted their trip to the specifications that I have outlined for them and that is not something that I will walk away from and as such will take on ownership of their time at the theme parks.” Nicholas Deniz, per complaint

Orlando Tour then said that the only way Deniz and Irish could have contacted Orlando Tour’s clients following the resignation was if they had already taken confidential business information about the clients, including client names, reservation information and credit card information.

According to the complaint, the pair also registered the name “The Orlando Tour Company” with the Florida Division of Corporations, which Orlando Tour said was meant to confuse customers about the pair’s associations with Orlando Tour.

As a result, Orlando Tour is seeking reimbursement for damages over $30,000.

