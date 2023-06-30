Was this man’s lost prosthetic leg found in Florida... or anywhere else?

ORLANDO, Fla. – With all the strange news we get to report here in the state Florida, it’s important to remind ourselves that folks in the other 49 get up to their own antics just as often. It could be that Florida’s “sunshine” laws simply give us better access to strange stories like that as compared to other states, but we digress.

We play a little game show every Friday on News 6 at Nine where we present several interesting stories to our anchors and to you, the viewer, to determine if they happened in “Florida or Anywhere Else?”

This time, first on the docket was footage showing a scuba diver discovering a sunken prosthetic leg in a murky lake.

So, did it happen in Florida, or anywhere else?

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

If you guessed Florida, sorry!

According to CBS13 in Sacramento, the prosthetic belongs to Dave Fatta, who said it slipped off a year ago while he was kayaking in Lake Natoma, California.

Matt Spruitenburg, the diver behind the underwater camera, said finding the prosthetic and helping get it back to Fatta was amazing.

Read further with CBS13 and watch the video above to play along and guess at more stories on this latest “Florida, or Anywhere Else?”

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: