Orange County man sues Disney after falling off Haunted Mansion ride

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County man is suing Disney after falling off a ride at Magic Kingdom earlier this year, according to a lawsuit filed Monday morning.

The lawsuit states that in April, the man was trying to get on the Haunted Mansion ride to join his wife.

However, in the process of getting on the ride, an employee hit the emergency stop button, causing the ride to jolt and the man to fall off the ride, the lawsuit shows.

The lawsuit claims that the man suffered “severe and permanent injuries” due to the fall, and so he is seeking over $50,000 in compensation.

