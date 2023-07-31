3 wanted after rash of vehicle break-ins in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village neighborhood

Three people caught on video inside an Orlando parking garage. Police want to talk to them regarding several vehicle break-ins this weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are hoping the public can help identify three people seen on video during a rash of vehicle break-ins over the weekend in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village neighborhood.

Officers said they responded to several locations in the area of North Orange Avenue and Ivanhoe Boulevard Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

Officers responded Saturday evening & early Sunday morning to several locations in reference to vehicle break-ins in the area of N. Orange Ave & Ivanhoe Blvd. It is believed that these break-ins have the same suspect(s). If you recognize them, please call OPD or @CrimelineFL. pic.twitter.com/71KaJFWYo3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 31, 2023

The agency released surveillance video showing three people walking into a parking garage Sunday morning around 3 a.m.

The people are wearing dark coats, are masked and wearing gloves.

If you know anything about the incidents you are asked to call Orlando police, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

