3 wanted after rash of vehicle break-ins in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village neighborhood

Police searching for people in video released Monday

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Three people caught on video inside an Orlando parking garage. Police want to talk to them regarding several vehicle break-ins this weekend. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are hoping the public can help identify three people seen on video during a rash of vehicle break-ins over the weekend in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village neighborhood.

Officers said they responded to several locations in the area of North Orange Avenue and Ivanhoe Boulevard Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

The agency released surveillance video showing three people walking into a parking garage Sunday morning around 3 a.m.

The people are wearing dark coats, are masked and wearing gloves.

If you know anything about the incidents you are asked to call Orlando police, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

