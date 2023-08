ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A teenager was found shot Friday night in Orange County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The boy was found around 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dunwoodie Street.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

