💸 Insider deals, giveaways on school supplies, athletic gear and groceries in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The new school year is in full swing for all of Central Florida students, and we know some are still in need of supplies to get through the school year.

Whether they need some extra notebooks or pens, dorm essentials, groceries or sports gear, News 6 is helping to keep you prepared and on budget with some unique finds from a discount store and giveaways so you won’t have to spend a dime.

Allison Cates is a mom of five, so she’s looking to save some money shopping outside the big department stores for last-minute school supplies, like Five Below.

“Things weren’t sold out like some of the bigger stores,” Cates said. “We need to get headphones for the kids and they are expensive. They needed two a piece this year, so here at Five Below we can get two for the price of one.”

We spotted headphones and wireless earbuds for under $6.

The store on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando was still stocked with backpacks and lunchboxes. Some branded with licensed characters.

“We have Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ on some lunchboxes. We also have Kirby, Hello Kitty, Snoopy and more,” Florida Regional Director Ruth Parrilla said.

“We also found pre-sharpened pencils and brand-name crayons and I wasn’t expecting to find those brands,” Cates said.

Brands like Crayola and Elmer’s. Five Below selling mega packs of pens, markers and pencils under $6. We also spotted many school supplies for just $1.

For college students, there’s plenty of dorm necessities like comforters, fans and a table speaker $20 or less.

“We have a lot of good storage options for students, like stackable bins. We have a lot of great dorm décor like framed pictures. Another popular item is lighting, we have lamps and fun lights shaped like strawberries and cherries,” Parrilla said.

If you want to shop for “FREE-99,” News 6 partnered with several retailers for back-to-school giveaways.

We’ve got two $50 gift cards to Five Below, with nearly 150 locations throughout Florida. Click HERE to enter for your chance to win.

If you’ve got a student athlete in need of some gear, we’re also giving away a $250 gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors.

You can enter for those contests in the articles at clickorlando.com/insider.

We know kids can eat a lot during the school year, so we’re not only going to help with groceries, News 6 is partnering with Southeast Steel Appliance Warehouse to give away a brand new refrigerator along with a $700 Walmart gift card so you can stock up on food.

To enter our contests, you have to be a News 6 Insider.

Winning is easy. Here’s how:

Log into your Insider account or sign up here to become a News 6 Insider. After you sign up, you will receive a confirmation email.

Verify your confirmation email.

After you have verified your account, enter the contest using the entry forms in the giveaway articles.

The News 6 Insider program is free and only takes a moment to sign up.

