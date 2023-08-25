Sparks fly in Ocala pursuit ending in arrest of 14-year-old driver

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old was pursued, boxed in and arrested last week by Marion County deputies after attempts to evade a traffic stop in Ocala, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 18, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Southwest Highway 200 and Southwest 85th Road that reportedly didn’t have a license plate. Its driver sped away toward Ocala, prompting a pursuit with lights and sirens that lasted for several miles, deputies said.

The vehicle pursuit was briefly called off as the sheriff’s office’s Aviation Unit got eyes on the driver, given that the traffic nearing Ocala was becoming more congested, according to a statement. While the driver is seen on chopper video heading off-road, along railroad tracks and behind several businesses, voices in the clip can be heard discussing how the pursuit might enter downtown Ocala.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed by Ocala police in the area of Southwest 17th Street and Highway 200, what led to the vehicle’s rear right wheel detaching near Southeast 3rd Avenue’s intersection with Southeast 10th Street, deputies said.

“Must have been a good hit on the sticks because they’re sparking off the back,” a voice on the chopper video said.

The pursuit was back on after deputies were told the driver was headed northbound on South Pine Avenue, according to the statement. After an off-duty deputy joined the pursuit and conducted a P.I.T. maneuver that spun the now three-wheeled car around, briefly setting the driver off southbound, that deputy performed the move a second time and brought the vehicle to a stop in the 2000 block of S Pine Avenue.

The driver was arrested to face charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to register a motor vehicle, deputies said. They were taken to the Juvenile Booking area of the Marion County jail for processing, transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice and eventually handed over to a mentor on supervised release, the statement reads.

Two other juvenile passengers in the vehicle were released to their guardians, deputies said.

News 6 is not naming or showing the driver.

