Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murders of Daytona Beach boxer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was sentenced to three life terms in prison for the 2018 murders of a Daytona Beach boxer and his roommate.

Damon Kemp was sentenced on Tuesday. He was convicted in May of two counts of second-degree murder and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault or battery.

Damon Kemp (State Attorney's Office)

Kemp was convicted of killing Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden, both 19, in December 2018.

Ingraham and Paden were roommates at a Daytona Beach apartment complex, and Kemp was known to stay there sometimes.

Police said the bodies were found 14 hours after gunshots were heard by neighbors. Kemp had already been arrested for an unrelated armed break-in at another apartment in the complex.

Ingraham was a boxer and a former Bethune-Cookman University student who was working on going back to school. Kemp was also a former B-CU student.

