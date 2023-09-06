Vintage pop-up market, food truck party heads to Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – A massive pop-up market bringing all things vintage and a food truck party are heading to Orlando this weekend.

The Orlando Parking Lot Party is happening Saturday and the Florida Vintage Market is happening Sunday at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company.

First up, the Orlando Parking Lot Party will feature lots of local vendors, including Cholo Dogs, whose operator was featured on Florida Foodie earlier this year. The party will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

And if you’re not able to make it out to this event, don’t worry. There’s another Parking Lot Party scheduled for Sept. 22 at Infusion Tea in College Park.

Then, shoppers can visit on Sunday the Florida Vintage Market, which is described as a “unique outdoor shopping experience” where you can find “a curated variety of vintage clothing, sustainable fashion, streetwear, custom clothing, sneakers, makers, artists, food trucks, drinks from the brewery and so much more!”

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The market started in 2014 in Gainesville, specializing in 80s and early 2000s fashion, according to the event’s website.

It’s also a monthly event, hopping between Gainesville and Orlando. Click here to stay up-to-date with their events.

