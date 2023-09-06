92º
Winter Park firefighters free stuck owl from vehicle roof rack

After being freed, it quickly flew off and appeared to be OK

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Winter Park Fire Rescue helps free an owl that was stuck in a vehicle's roof rack (Winter Park Fire Rescue)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Call it a “free for owl,” if you will. Firefighters turned flight attendants for an owl that found itself in a precarious situation.

Members of the Winter Park Fire Rescue helped rescue a barred owl that was stuck in a vehicle’s roof rack on Monday evening, according to the department’s social media.

Officials said a motorist reported the owl flew into the rack as they were driving around midnight.

After firefighters were able to free the owl, it quickly flew off and appeared to be OK, they said.

“Quite certain that both motorist and owl were a little stunned by the whole experience, but just thankful we were able to help,” their post read in part.

Barred owl are very common in Florida and prefer areas with large trees, usually near water, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

