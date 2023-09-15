80º
Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Winter Springs

Fire was in a commercial area

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Seminole County firefighters battle a warehouse fire in Winter Springs. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Crews in Seminole County fought a two-alarm fire Thursday night in Winter Springs.

The fire was in a warehouse at a commercial area on Belle Avenue, south of State Road 434 at around 8:40 p.m.

Seminole County -fFire crews had to cut open the roll-up door, but say they were able to get the fire out quickly and contain it to the warehouse with no major damage to other units. No one was hurt.

No other information is available.

