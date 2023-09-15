Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Crews in Seminole County fought a two-alarm fire Thursday night in Winter Springs.

The fire was in a warehouse at a commercial area on Belle Avenue, south of State Road 434 at around 8:40 p.m.

Seminole County -fFire crews had to cut open the roll-up door, but say they were able to get the fire out quickly and contain it to the warehouse with no major damage to other units. No one was hurt.

No other information is available.

2 alarm commercial fire (in warehouse) at 1255 Belle Ave Winter Springs at 8:40pm. Water on fire at 8:47 PM and Fire called out at 8:59 PM. Fire contained to just the unit because of the firewall and no major damage to any other units. pic.twitter.com/YfuUv76Kh2 — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) September 15, 2023

