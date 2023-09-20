Apopka mother accused of child abuse, forcing daughter to use cocaine

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka woman is accused of a number of crimes, including forcing her daughter to use cocaine, exposing herself to another juvenile and neglecting her elderly disabled mother.

Police say they received a call on Monday that Akila Collier, 37, had been under the influence of cocaine and was acting aggressively toward other people in her home. Witnesses said Collier slapped a juvenile, then took her clothes off and tried to kiss the juvenile. Witnesses said Collier also made the victim take a shot of alcohol.

Police say Collier’s daughter told them that Collier often failed to care for her elderly disabled mother. Collier’s daughter told police that Collier left the woman naked on a bed after she went to the bathroom on herself earlier in the day.

According to the arrest affidavit, the daughter also told police about a May 2023 incident where she was forced by her mother to ingest cocaine, who two weeks later tried to get her to take cocaine again.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Collier was arrested and faces charges of elderly neglect, child abuse without great bodily harm and exposure of sexual organs.

Collier’s children and mother are now staying with family members.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: