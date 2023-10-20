‘Erratic and threatening:’ Seminole County official writes DeSantis over election supervisor’s behavior

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The chairman of the Seminole County Board of Commissioners wrote Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month regarding “erratic and threatening behavior” by the county’s elections supervisor.

In a letter sent Oct. 3, Board Chairman Amy Lockhart said that the county’s supervisor of elections, Chris Anderson, had been “outwardly antagonistic” toward members of the community, including commissioners, county staff, sheriff’s office personnel and a checkout clerk at Sam’s Club.

According to the letter, the Supervisor of Elections office has suffered from a “toxic” work environment. However, because employees have to go through the top official in the department to “whistle blow” — in this case Anderson — the county hasn’t been able to come up with a viable process for staff members to voice these complaints.

As a result, Lockhart asked that DeSantis begin an investigation into the office.

In recent months, Anderson has openly criticized the county for not providing his department with a proper headquarters building. He has also accused a checkout clerk at a local Sam’s Club and a deputy from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office of racial profiling.

In September, Anderson told News 6 that last year, his wife was heading to a doctor’s office when she felt as though a nearby deputy was staring at her. The deputy then got out of his car at the same time she did, pointing out that she dropped something from her purse, Anderson said.

The sheriff’s office provided News 6 with the following statement regarding the accusation.

Sheriff Lemma was informed of the concerns of Supervisor and Mrs. Anderson in November 2022 directly from Supervisor Anderson, which at the time was conveyed as being flirtatious or inappropriate. Concerned about these allegations, the Sheriff’s Office looked into the incident to determine what had occurred. A preliminary review determined that an SCSO deputy sheriff had verbal contact with Mrs. Anderson in a shared Lake Mary parking lot where the SCSO North Region office is located, when he noticed a piece of paper on the ground near where she had parked and exited her car. The deputy approached her to ask her if she had dropped something, indicating that there was something (paper) on the ground, to which she responded she had not, and each party parted ways in a positive manner. That was the extent of the interaction; the deputy took no enforcement action, and no report was made. The Sheriff encourages deputies to courteously interact with members of the public, not only when responding to calls for service. Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Anderson has also alleged that during a trip to Sam’s Club, the clerk had scanned all of the items in his basket.

“I’ve been in sales plenty of times, and usually it doesn’t happen like that. It’s maybe one or two items...” Anderson said in an interview with News 6 in September. “I see two white people behind me. He scans one item in their basket and sends them on their way.”

Lockhart’s letter claims that Anderson had an hour-long “rant” on Facebook in a now-deleted video, calling out members of the public and threatening her. At one point in the video, Anderson’s wife also “threatened” the county’s canvassing board attorney by saying, “I’m coming for your jugular. Trust and believe,” the letter reads.

Last year, Anderson requested a 52,000-square-foot building for his department, telling the board that support for the project would signify “to those that look like him that the struggle they went through wasn’t all for nothing,” Lockhart said. While the board voted to pursue plans for a new building, Anderson explained that his current building’s lease is set to expire next year.

“We have not heard whether or not we’re still going to have a building, a current building, after then because according to the airport who owns it, nothing’s happened with the lease,” Anderson told News 6.

The presidential preference primary election is set to take place on March 19, 2024, with the primaries and general election set for later that year.

News 6 has since reached out to Lockhart, who explained that the building’s lease is still being renegotiated, though negotiations should finish before the time that the 2024 elections take place. In the slim chance that they don’t or that they fall through, she said that there are other buildings in the county where the supervisor of elections may operate.

Lockhart also accused Anderson of exhibiting “a fundamental lack of understanding of the financially interdependent relationship between the SOE’s office and the General Fund of the (Board of County Commissioners).”

As evidence, Lockhart said that commissioners had asked Anderson about a 100% increase in his office’s budget since he took office in 2019. According to Lockhart, Anderson responded, “Well, that’s your math. That’s not my math. I don’t know how you got to 100%.”

Anderson provided News 6 with the following statement in response to Lockhart’s letter.

I view Amy Lockhart’s letter as both an unprofessional hit piece and further evidence of racial discrimination and retaliation for publicly voicing my concerns about the County. While my personally retained counsel and I intend to thoroughly address the contents and accusation contained within the letter directly with Ms. Lockhart and the Seminole County Board of County Commissioners, I’m saddened by Ms. Lockhart’s inexcusable attempts to interfere with a job I hold dear, bad-mouthing me, my wife and my innocent children in a communication she planned to be viewed by the public. Furthermore, the Seminole Supervisor of Elections Office is excited about the upcoming election season and stands ready and committed to continue administering smooth, fair, and transparent elections. Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson

News 6 has reached out to the governor’s office to confirm the letter was received and is awaiting a response.

Scroll down to read Lockhart’s full letter in the media viewer below.

