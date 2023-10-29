Trial nears for man accused of threatening Volusia County sheriff

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The trial for a man charged with making online threats against a local sheriff is set to begin Monday.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has been very vocal about the arrests of not just Richard Golden, but of several other men who investigators say are from out of state, making threats against the sheriff in online chat rooms.

First thing Monday morning, 38-year-old Richard Golden is set to face a judge in Volusia County.

He was arrested back in March in New Jersey at his mother’s home, accused of threatening Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood online.

He was then brought to Volusia County to face his charges and be greeted by the sheriff at the airport.

“I wanted him to look in my eye and say, ‘You’re the guy, I want to put a bullet in your head. You’re the guy I want to shut up because of what you’re doing, standing up for the Jewish community,’ so be a man. He came down the escalator, he could have said something,” Chitwood said in a previous interview after Golden’s arrest.

No word now how long Golden’s trial might last, but Volusia County investigators told us earlier this year they found more and more people making these threats in chat rooms.

30-year-old Tyler Meyer also got a surprise welcome from Sheriff Mike Chitwood after landing in Daytona Beach back in April.

He was arrested by the San Diego Police Department.

Investigators say he used the social media platform 4chan to voice his intentions to “shoot” and “kill” the Volusia County sheriff. The sheriff said the FBI flagged the comment and traced it back to Meyer.

“He spoke with them, admitted that and also admitted that he had access to firearms,” Chitwood said.

Meyer’s trial is set to begin this December.

