Winter Springs to discuss rate hike that could double future water bills

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Thursday night, commissioners in Winter Springs will discuss a utility rate hike at the first of two public hearings. If they agree on a proposed increase, it could double water bills in the coming years.

The city says the utility rate increase is needed to pay for an aging wastewater system. They estimate it will cost more than $100 million to replace water lines and meters and improve wastewater treatment plants, among other projects.

How much residents would have to pay is unclear until commissioners decide on a definitive number.

A spokesperson for the city explained one of the proposals to News 6 ahead of Thursday night’s meeting at city hall. It projects a gradual increase in water and wastewater rates.

In FY24, a typical residential bill would rise by 18.6%, followed by an additional 16.7% in FY2025. The subsequent years could see adjustments of 17% for FY26, 11.4% in FY27, 7.5% in FY28, and 7.5% in FY29.

The city also shared estimates for what a bill could look like for a family that uses 5,000 gallons a month. A bill of $54.49 in 2023 could end up around $113 in 2029.

“It all depends on your usage,” said spokesperson Matthew Reeser. “That would also reflect inflation, consumer price index, all of those things that will continually go up.”

Reeser said there is a benefit to residents as improvements to the infrastructure are made, such as better water quality, more reliable infrastructure, and more accurate billing. He also noted that the rates in Winter Springs are some of the lowest in Seminole County.

“Even with this increase, we’re still in the lower-end category,” said Reeser. “If residents are looking at it for value, they’re getting more value.”

Ken Greenberg, a founder of the Winter Springs Community Association, said he has major concerns about affordability.

“Explain to me how all of our seniors and people on fixed income and social security — explain to me how they’re going to overcome the doubling water bill,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg fears residents will also be paying higher garbage bills and taxes in the coming years, which he says adds to the cost they’re taking on to replace the city’s wastewater infrastructure.

“We’re calculating today’s cost to replace a wastewater plant, replace the pipes, and replace the meters and things like that that need to be done,” Greenberg said.

News 6 asked Reeser whether the cost will continue to go up. The city can only estimate at this point how much it will cost to build both wastewater treatment plants until plans are finalized.

Reeser said finding other funding sources and keeping costs down is one of the city’s goals.

As for the proposed water and wastewater rate hikes, public meetings are happening at city hall on Nov. 16 at 6:30p.m. and Dec.11 at 6:30p.m.

If commissioners agree on a proposal, it’s expected the rates will take effect in 2024.