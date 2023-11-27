‘God’s work:’ Retired 9/11 firefighter expands giving back in Orlando during Thanksgiving holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. – A previous Getting Results winner is making headlines after he and other volunteers went by multiple fire stations during the Thanksgiving holiday to give back to those who serve the community at large.

“Over here, this is what we gave out. Each fire station got these butterball turkeys,” said Alan Hirschkorn who showed different dry foods, cans, and even a turkey that he and other volunteers donated to a few different fire stations and fire marshal offices.”

A retired New York firefighter, who responded to 9/11, Hirschkorn says the act of giving back to his fellow brothers and sisters in service was a group effort.

“The funding came from Dedicated Senior, Simply Healthcare, and Jason with Lion Roofing, they all helped with all of this stuff,” Hirschkorn said.

A little more than two years ago, News 6 talked with Hirschkorn highlighting his service as his community’s emergency response volunteer.

Hirschkorn even won News 6′s Getting Results award for the additional care he provided his neighbors.

Every Thursday, he and others would provide food and much-needed supplies.

“When they come to bring the food, they’ll put a pallet over here,” said Carol Py as she showed News 6 the area in front of their community’s clubhouse at Gulfstream Harbor.

She says she was the one to nominate Hirschkorn back in 2021.

News 6′s Brian Didlake asked, “How can you describe his impact?”

Oh it’s been a tremendous impact... once a month we would have a meeting and he would get different people to come to speak to inform our residents, he does a lot,” Py said.

News 6 asked Hirschkorn after winning the Getting Results award years ago, how he keeps the motivation to continue serving others, he said, “It’s God’s work... I couldn’t do it just alone, it’s all the volunteers like Carol Py, Lynn Morgan, Rosa Cruz, the other volunteers.”

Hirschkorn says he already is preparing to give back even more next month.

“Now coming December 11th... we are going to be catering to the fire department, fire safety, fire prevention and they are going to be preparing a couple of pizza parties,” Hirschkorn said.

Besides what’s next, Hirshkorn encourages others to get involved.

“It’s so important to give back to our first responders because they are here when we need them... we thank the Lord they are there to help us.”

