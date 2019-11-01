4 top spots for seafood in Orlando

Looking to sample the best seafood around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and marketing automation for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at Orlando-area restaurants grew to 70 per business in the fall of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Carrabba's Italian Grill

Photo: carraba's italian grill/Yelp

Topping the list is an outpost of the Carrabba's Italian Grill chain. Located at 5475 Gateway Village Circle, Suite 103 in Airport North, the Italian spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated seafood spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ocean Prime

Photo: James D./Yelp

Next up is Ocean Prime, an outpost of the chain, situated at 7339 W. Sand Lake Road. With 4.5 stars out of 448 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and New American spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Saigon Noodle & Bistro

Photo: Saigon Noodle & Bistro/Yelp

Saigon Noodle & Bistro, located at 710 S. Goldenrod Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and seafood, 4.5 stars out of 405 reviews.

4. Nantucket Shrimp Shack

Photo: delmy m./Yelp

Nantucket Shrimp Shack, a New American spot that offers seafood, sandwiches and more in Florida Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6400 International Drive, Suite 102 to see for yourself.

