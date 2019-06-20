5 top options for budget-friendly Latin American eats in Orlando

Looking for a sublime Latin American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Latin American restaurants around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Border Grill Fresh-Mex

Photo: john m./Yelp

Topping the list is Border Grill Fresh-Mex. Located at 5695-A Vineland Road in Florida Center, the Mexican and Latin American spot is the most popular inexpensive Latin American restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,051 reviews on Yelp.

Orlando Weekly included Border Grill Fresh-Mex's chorizo taco on its list of Orlando's top 20 tacos "you need to try right away." The menu also offers chimichangas, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, flautas and tortas.

2. Lechonera El Barrio Restaurant

Photo: AHMED A./Yelp

Next up is Hibiscus' Lechonera El Barrio Restaurant, situated at 435 N. Semoran Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

This restaurant gained brief national attention when then-President Barack Obama stopped in while campaigning for reelection in Florida. Orlando Weekly lists it as Orlando's best lechonera: "If the line out the door isn't an indicator that Lechonera El Barrio is (number 1), sit down for a plate of their heavenly pernil with sides of arroz con habichuelas and boiled yuca with Dominican-style cebolla."

3. Latin Square Cuisine

Photo: sharon c./Yelp

The Central Business District's Latin Square Cuisine, located at 250 S. Orange Ave., Suite 185P, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Latin American and breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews.

The Orlando Sentinel has listed Latin Square Cuisine as one of the city's dining bargains, noting, "You'll be hard-pressed to find much on the menu of this fast-casual eatery that's more than $5." On the menu, you'll find a quarter oven-roasted chicken with chimichurri sauce and a side, as well as ropa vieja, sandwiches, soups, salads and daily specials.

4. Cindy's Café Authentic Cuban Kitchen

Photo: melyssa F./Yelp

Cindy's Café Authentic Cuban Kitchen, a cafe and Cuban and Latin American spot in North Orange, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 60 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2512 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

Morning offerings include a Cuban breakfast (it comes with a choice of two croquettes) and a Latin breakfast (two eggs over white or yellow rice). Lunch specialties include Cuban sandwiches and authentic Cuban platters that include picadillo and chicharrones de pollo.

5. Arepera La Nueva

Photo: dina s./Yelp

Check out Arepera La Nueva, which has earned four stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Latin American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers empanadas and more, by heading over to 29 S. Semoran Blvd.

Arepas are the Venezuelan national dish, and the Blanco family, originally from a small town there, says they've been serving them up to Floridians since 1977. You can also get other dishes, such as grilled chicken breast or skirt steak, and mondongo on Saturday and Sunday.

