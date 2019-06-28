Aerojuice brings smoothies and more to Orlando

If juices and smoothies are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 3120 S. Kirkman Road, the newcomer is called AeroJuice.

AeroJuice specializes in power shots and smoothies, juices and açaí bowls. You'll find more than 16 different smoothie options like the B Java (it has coffee, peanut butter, banana and vanilla protein). On the menu, you'll also find wraps and sandwiches like the Philly cheese and all day breakfast items like the Popeye wrap.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, AeroJuice has been warmly received by patrons.

Deanna L. wrote, "I absolutely love this eatery. The food is amazing and healthy."

Head on over to check it out: AeroJuice is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.

