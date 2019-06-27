Bite brings New American fare to Central Business District

Hungry? A new neighborhood New American spot has you covered. Located at 335 N. Magnolia Ave., Suite 102 in Central Business District, the fresh arrival is called Bite.

The menu features salads with proteins like chicken and steak, bowls, fire deck handhelds and flatbreads as well as vegetarian options.

With a three-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Bite has received mixed feedback—but it's still early days.

Yelper Melissa S. added, "I had a harvest bowl that consisted of quinoa, dried cranberries, hard-boiled eggs and spinach. I have had this both times and it is absolutely delicious. There are a lot of vegetarian options including salads, bowls and flatbreads."

Head on over to check it out: Bite is open from 7 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Orlando? Here's what else opened recently near you.

