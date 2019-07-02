Celebrate the Fourth of July at one of Orlando's most popular all-American eateries

The Fourth of July is only a couple of days away, which means it's time to think about how you're going to celebrate. Specifically, where to find those classic foods that scream red, white and blue.

In the spirit of freedom, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Orlando's top all-American dining destinations, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of options.

Sure, they're not native to either the United States or the old British colonies, but few things seem more American than that summer staple, the hot dog. Orlando, we've got ideas on that.

1. Hot Dog Heaven

Topping the list is Hot Dog Heaven. Located at 5355 E. Colonial Drive, the spot to score hot dogs, ice cream and frozen yogurt is the highest-rated hot dog spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 280 reviews on Yelp.

2. Gourmet Grille

Photo: christian j./Yelp

Next up is Millenia's Gourmet Grille, situated at 4200 Conroy Road. With 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot, which offers hot dogs and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Super Rico Colombian Bistro

photo: mia p./yelp

The Central Business District's Super Rico Colombian Bistro, located at 57 W. Central Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Colombian spot, which offers burgers and hot dogs, 4.5 stars out of 302 reviews.

If you're craving classic American food like meatloaf, hamburgers or mac and cheese, consider a celebratory Fourth of July meal at one of Orlando's top traditional American restaurants.

1. Cork & Fork

Photo: puro s./Yelp

Topping the list is Cork & Fork. Located at 5180 S. Conway Road, it's the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 333 reviews on Yelp.

2. Shannon's Casual Cafe

Photo: david k./Yelp

Shannon's Casual Cafe, located at 4401 S. Orange Ave., Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot four stars out of 55 reviews.

A solid option that conjures the feeling of the open road, one of these beloved Orlando diners can serve up grub that'll have you singing "God Bless America" in no time.

1. Linda's Winter Park Diner

Photo: linda's winter park diner/Yelp

Topping the list is Linda's Winter Park Diner. Located at 1700 W. Fairbanks Ave., the traditional American spot is the highest-rated diner in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fairbanks Restaurant

Photo: andrea m./Yelp

Next up is Fairbanks Restaurant, situated at 1800 W. Fairbanks Ave. With four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American diner has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Nick's Family Diner

Photo: amanda c./Yelp

Rosemont's Nick's Family Diner, located at 5439 N. Orange Blossom Trail, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American diner, which services breakfast, brunch and lunch, and breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews.

