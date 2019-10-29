Celebrate World Vegan Day at one of Orlando's most popular vegan destinations

Whether you're a strict vegan or simply exploring the ethical, health and environmental benefits of the lifestyle, Nov. 1, World Vegan Day, is a perfect time to enjoy Orlando's vegan fare.

There are plenty of options. To help you in your search, Hoodline combed Yelp data and applied our own methodology to come up with the top vegan dining destinations in Orlando.

1. Raw Juicing And Detox

Photo: raw juicing and detox/Yelp

Topping the list is Raw Juicing and Detox. Located at 898 E. Washington St. in Thornton Park, the vegan spot, which offers juices and smoothies and more, is the highest rated vegan restaurant in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp.

2. Leguminati

photo: enit s./yelp

Next up is Leguminati, situated at 2401 Curry Ford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and vegan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Veggie Garden

Photo: irina n./Yelp

Colonialtown South's Veggie Garden, located at 1216 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 11, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese and vegan spot 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews.

4. Loving Hut

Photo: Heather S./Yelp

Loving Hut, a vegetarian and vegan spot in Colonialtown North, is another go-to, with four stars out of 203 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2101 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

5. Plant Mission Kitchen

photo: canmg g./yelp

Over in Holden Heights, check out Plant Mission Kitchen, which has earned four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican and vegan spot at 1322 25th St.

