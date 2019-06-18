Celebrate Yoga Day with Orlando's top yoga studios

On June 21, yogis around the globe will celebrate International Day of Yoga by — you guessed it — practicing yoga.

Observed since its declaration by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014, it's an informal event held on the summer solstice, with group yoga events in cities around the world. No festivities planned near you? It's easy to mark the occasion by visiting a yoga studio.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga studios around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the hottest spots to stretch, strengthen, elongate and breathe deep.

1. Orlando Power Yoga

Topping the list is Orlando Power Yoga. Located at 6735 Conroy Road, Suite 101 in Kirkman South, the yoga spot is the highest rated yoga spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

2. College Park Yoga

Next up is College Park's College Park Yoga, situated at 1837 Edgewater Drive With four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Project 7 Yoga

Park Lake-Highland's Project 7 Yoga, located at 612 Virginia Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the meditation center and yoga spot 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews.

4. Elevate Yoga Center

Over in South Orange, check out Elevate Yoga Center, which has earned five stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp. You can find the yoga, Pilates and massage therapist spot at 3150 S. Orange Ave.

