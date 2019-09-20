Central Business District gets a new sushi bar: Kaizen Izakaya

Looking for a new sushi bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 54 W. Church St. in Central Business District, the new arrival is called Kaizen Izakaya.

Kaizen Izakaya serves up Japanese cuisine including sushi, ramen, chicken katsu, and more. Menu items ranging from shishito peppers to scallops in a yuzu blanc sauce to a tempura cheesecake. Signature rolls include the New Orleans with spicy crawfish, bacon and asparagus and outer layers of seared cobia, honey garlic aioli and chili strings.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new sushi bar has been warmly received by patrons.

John C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 9, wrote, "The Gyoza was really flavorful and delicious. The spicy salmon roll was really on point."

Yelper Julie N. added, "I loved my beef bento box!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kaizen Izakaya is open from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Friday, 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Orlando? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.