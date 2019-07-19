Check out the 3 most popular spots in Orlando's Rosemont neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Rosemont has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a place for home cooking to a place to a place for homebrewing.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Rosemont, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Nick's Family Diner

Topping the list is diner, traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot Nick's Family Diner. Located at 5439 N. Orange Blossom Trail, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews on Yelp.

Nick's Family Diner was the 2018 Foodie Awards critic's pick for best diner by the Orlando Sentinel, which praised its "excellent service and commitment to comfort food." The restaurant serves breakfast all day, with eggs any style and a long list of omelets, plus "Benny Specials" like eggs Benedict and corned beef hash. Lunchtime brings on burgers, grilled sandwiches, salads from Greek to Cobb and plates like meatloaf, pork loin, spinach pie and even liver and onions. Check for daily specials.

2. Topclass Jamaican Restaurant

Caribbean spot Topclass Jamaican Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5700 N. Orange Blossom Trail, four stars out of 16 reviews.

Topclass Jamaican Restaurant focuses on island classics. Among its offerings: oxtail, curry goat, escoveitch and jerk chicken. It also serves breakfast on weekends, with items like porridge and ackee and saltfish and callaloo dishes.

3. Heart's Home Brew Beer & Wine

Heart's Home Brew Beer & Wine, a spot to score beer brewing and winemaking supplies, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6190 Edgewater Drive to see for yourself.

Heart's says on its website that it has been around for 35 years — an eternity in the homebrewing business. It offers grain, hops and barley, 40 yeast products, brewing kits and equipment and wine kits and ingredients. It also sells online.

