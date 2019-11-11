Check out the 3 top spots in Orlando's Kirkman North neighborhood

Spending time in Kirkman North? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood spot to a Caribbean restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Kirkman North, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Ez Crab Shack

Photo: Zhengwei Z./Yelp

Topping the list is EZ Crab Shack, a spot to score seafood and more. Located at 805 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 103, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features fried baskets with Cajun fries, fried wings and fried shrimp. Seafood combos come with your choice of blue crab, crawfish, lobster tail and mussels plus potatoes and corn on the cob.

2. Annie's Roti Shop & Bar

Photo: T S./Yelp

Next up is Caribbean spot Annie's Roti Shop & Bar, situated at 805 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 106 With four stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Get your Caribbean food fix at this spot known to draw locals as well as tourists from Panama and Trinidad, according to Yelpers. Meat dishes include curry chicken with rice and potatoes, curry goat with dal, oxtail and jerk chicken. Vegetarian options are also available.

3. Planet Smoothie

Photo: Kwang A./Yelp

Planet Smoothie, a spot to score juices and smoothies and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2561 S. Kirkman Road, four stars out of 12 reviews.

Choose from a menu with more than 20 options, ranging from superfood to energy to protein. Try the Chocolate Elvis (made with coffee, chocolate and banana) and Mediterranean Monster (made with strawberries, bananas and orange juice).

