Check out the 3 top spots in Orlando's Park Lake-Highland neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Park Lake-Highland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Santiago's Bodega

Photo: tiffany h./Yelp

Topping the list is Spanish tapas bar and lounge Santiago's Bodega. Located at 802 Virginia Drive, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,025 reviews on Yelp.

On the lunch and dinner menus, look for soups, salads, cold tapas (such as beef carpaccio, French style green beans and yellowfin tuna ceviche) and hot tapas (such as pan-grilled shrimp and chorizo, Roman meatballs and miniature quesadillas). Brunch is also served on weekends.

2. Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa

Photo: wei c./Yelp

Next up is Latin American, Asian and Southern spot Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa, which offers barbecue and more. Situated at 1326 N. Mills Ave. (one of two locations in the city), it's proven to be a local favorite, with Yelpers giving it a 4.5-star rating out of 1,733 reviews.

The fusion eatery offers an eclectic menu that includes tacos, bento boxes, barbakoa platters and signature sandwiches, as well as homemade sides, sauces and desserts. Mexican sodas and Southern-style sweet tea are also available.

3. King Bao

PHOTO: rachel m./YELP

Asian fusion and fast food spot King Bao is another top choice.

Here, the featured fast food is bao, which, according to the eatery's website, is "Not a taco, nor a wrap. They're soft airy steamed buns that are filled with an array of delectable proteins, sweets and toppings." Catering services are also available, and you can check out the full menu here. Yelpers give King Bao, located at 710 N. Mills Ave., 4.5 stars out of 993 reviews.

