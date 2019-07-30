Check out the 3 top spots in Orlando's Princeton-Silver Star neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Princeton-Silver Star has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a lingerie store to a sandwich shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Princeton-Silver Star, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Fairvilla Megastore

Topping the list is adult store and lingerie spot Fairvilla Megastore. Located at 1740 N. Orange Blossom Trl, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

This shop stocks lingerie, incense and other products to set the mood for a romantic night. You'll also find wigs, shoes, bachelor and bachelorette items and other party decor.

2. Palm Casual Patio Furniture

Photo: MARK C./Yelp

Next up is furniture store Palm Casual Patio Furniture, situated at 3100 N. John Young Parkway With five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Open since 1979, this small family business manufactures outdoor furniture and sells it to both the public and retail stores. Products range from chaise loungers to ottomans to fire tables. The business's 30-day trial period, friendly owners and durability of its products distinguish this store from competitors, according to Yelpers.

3. Mama Mia

photo: jus k./yelp

Mama Mia, a spot to score sandwiches and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2985 Silver Star Road to see for yourself.

At least one Yelper describe this spot as sandwich and sub heaven, and it's hopping during the lunch hour. The menu includes breakfast sandwiches, cheese fries, BLT and egg on a roll and the steak and cheese topped with onions and peppers.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

