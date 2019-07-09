Check out the 4 most popular spots in Orlando's Airport North neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Airport North has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai eatery to a sports bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Airport North, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Spice Thai Restaurant

photo: j c./yelp

Topping the list is Thai spot Spice Thai Restaurant. Located at 6125 S. Semoran Blvd., Suite #103, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 283 reviews on Yelp. Look for the cucumber salad among the offerings here.

2. Rock & Brews - Orlando

Photo: eduar g./Yelp

Next up is sports bar and New American spot Rock & Brews - Orlando, serving burgers and more, situated at 6897 S. Semoran Blvd. With four stars out of 416 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. You'll find the filet mignon among the entrees here.

3. Carrabba's Italian Grill

Photo: carrabba's italian grill/Yelp

Italian and seafood chain spot Carrabba's Italian Grill is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5475 Gateway Village Circle, Suite #103, four stars out of 132 reviews. To start, try this spot's calamari as an appetizer.

4. Bonefish Grill

Photo: bonefish grill/Yelp

Bonefish Grill, a cocktail bar and seafood and New American chain spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 376 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5463 Orlando Gateway Village Circle to see for yourself. The Chilean sea bass heads up the extensive list of fish selections here.

