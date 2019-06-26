Check out the 4 newest businesses to launch in Orlando

Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Orlando? From a Thai restaurant to a pet shop, read on to see the newest spots to open around town.

Thai Express

Photo: thai l./Yelp

A newcomer to Millenia, Thai Express is an authentic Thai spot that's located at 4693 Gardens Park Blvd. The menu features classic Thai appetizers, soups, salads, curries, stir fry and noodle dishes as well as other entrees.

Bite

Stop by 335 N. Magnolia Ave., Suite 102, in the Central Business District and you'll find Bite, a new New American spot offering salads and more. You'll also find made-to-order salads and bowls as well as wood-fired flatbreads and handhelds on the menu.

Recess Pizza

Photo: recess pizza/Yelp

Recess Pizza is a spot to score pizza and more, that recently opened its doors Downtown at 131 N. Orange Ave. Aside from artisan, wood-fired pizzas made with a "unique alkaline dough," the restaurant serves fresh salads and hot sandwiches.

Magic Pet

PHOTO: ALEXIS L./YELP



A new addition to Downtown, Magic Pet is a pet store, groomer and pet boarding/sitting spot that's located at 692 N. Orange Ave.

The family-owned pet store offers premium pet food, supplies and grooming services. The store offers free deliveries to local customers in Oviedo, Baldwin Park, Winter Springs, Chuluota and the Downtown area.

