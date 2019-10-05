Check out the 4 top spots in Orlando's Colonialtown South neighborhood

Spending time in Colonialtown South? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a fast-food spot to a salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Colonialtown South, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Beefy King

Photo: sabrina m./Yelp

Topping the list is fast-food spot Beefy King, which offers salads and sandwiches. Located at 424 N. Bumby Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp. Beefy King has been in existence since 1968. It specializes in roast beef sandwiches.

2. Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs

Photo: mira b./Yelp

Next up is Vietnamese spot Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs, which offers sandwiches and coffee and tea, situated at 1216 E. Colonial Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 381 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. In the mood for something different? Check out the beef stew sandwich on the menu here.

3. Maxine's on Shine

photo: follow my f./yelp

Wine bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot Maxine's on Shine is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 337 N. Shine Ave., four stars out of 739 reviews. Hitting this spot for brunch? Try the lobster omelet or the Southern chicken and biscuits bowl. Take a gander at the full brunch menu.

4. Alchemy

Photo: uyen d./Yelp

Alchemy, a hair salon and makeup artist spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 183 Yelp reviews. Head over to 600 N. Bumby Ave. to see for yourself. This salon offers haircuts for men, women and children. It also has eyebrow tints on the menu of services.

