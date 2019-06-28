Check out the 4 top spots in Orlando's Millenia neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Millenia has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a fusion restaurant to a Tex-Mex eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Millenia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sushi Katana

Photo: belle k./Yelp

Topping the list is sushi bar Sushi Katana. Located at 4192 Conroy Road, Suite 103, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 491 reviews on Yelp.

Kitchen entrees include ginger shrimp and beef short ribs (they are served with miso group or garden salad and steamed rice). Yelpers rave about Maki rolls and favorites include lobster bomb, Bahama mama, dragon with mango and more.

2. Earls Kitchen + Bar

Photo: EARLS KITCHEN + BAR /Yelp

Cocktail bar and New American spot Earls Kitchen + Bar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at Mall At Millenia, 4200 Conroy Road, Unit H246, four stars out of 568 reviews.

Locals and tourists flock to this spot for its brunch offerings and daily happy hour food and drinks specials in a modern space. Popular bites include the dynamite roll, chicken street tacos and garlic fries along with cocktails like the passionfruit margarita. The toffee chocolate pudding is a must-try item for dessert.

4. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Photo: Reid G./Yelp

Keke's Breakfast Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers salads, burgers and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 617 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4192 Conroy Road, Suite 100 to see for yourself.

At this cafe, you can dine on breakfast favorites like the cheesesteak omelet and stuffed French toast (it's filled with sweet ingredients like bananas, pecans and cream cheese.)

5. Tijuana Flats

Photo: Ethan T./Yelp

Check out Tijuana Flats, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Tex-Mex and Mexican spot at 4693 Gardens Park Blvd.

This eatery gets busy especially on Taco Tuesdays. You'll find popular menu items like the chicken chimichanga, carnitas nachos and quesadillas as well as a hot bar offering sweet and spicy options. And the desserts are a big hit.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline