Check out the 5 most popular spots in Orlando's Lake Eola Heights neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Lake Eola Heights has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a community cafe to a salt room and spa.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lake Eola Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Dandelion Community Café

photo: dandelion community café/yelp

Topping the list is tea room and vegan spot Dandelion Community Café, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 618 N. Thornton Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 753 reviews on Yelp.

This cafe offers plant-based dishes in a space decorated with local artwork. Menu highlights include the eggplant reuben, sweet potato burrito and the Mediterranean bowl with Green Goddess dressing. Draft kombucha, teas and lemonade are also available.

2. Anh Hong Restaurant

Photo: WALTER S./Yelp

Next up is Vietnamese and vegetarian spot Anh Hong Restaurant, offering sandwiches and more, situated at 1124 E. Colonial Drive With four stars out of 506 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

A multiple "Foodie" award winner from 'Orlando Magazine,' this eatery's menu has more than 200 dishes and features Vietnamese sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts, notes the business's website. Try the house papaya salad, spring rolls, grilled pork banh mi and shrimp fried rice.

3. Flawless Wax & Spa

Photo: SHANNON C./Yelp

Waxing, skin care and permanent makeup spot Flawless Wax & Spa is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 208 E. Colonial Drive, 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews.

With a team of estheticians, massage therapists and certified lash artists, this business specializes in spa services to keep you looking your best. Services include eyelash extensions, facials, spa manicures and pedicures and Brazilian waxes. It also has monthly maintenance program and is known for excellent customer service.

4. The Salt Room

Photo: THE SALT ROOM/Yelp

The Salt Room, a massage, skin care and acupuncture spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 53 Yelp reviews. Head over to 508 N. Mills Ave., Suite C to see for yourself.

Acupuncture, massage therapy and skin care are among the services you'll find at this spa. Instead of salt caves, it offers salt therapy in spa-like salt rooms for both children and adults. Therapy sessions, which last 45 minutes, can improve respiratory disorders as well as skin conditions like eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis, according to the business's website.

5. Optimal Massage

Photo: JONES L./Yelp

And then there's Optimal Massage, a local favorite with five stars out of 19 reviews. Stop by 631 N. Hyer Ave. to hit up the massage spot next time you're in the neighborhood.

It offers about ten different types of massage including deep tissue, Swedish/relaxation, pre-natal for mom and baby and neuromuscular for clients suffering from chronic pain.

