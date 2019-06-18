Check out the 5 top spots in Orlando's Kirkman South neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Kirkman South has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cozy coffee shop to an authentic Mexican restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Kirkman South, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Agave Azul

Photo: agave azul/Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar Agave Azul. Located at 4750 S. Kirkman Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 835 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves traditional Mexican appetizers like sopes, tamales, taquitos, tostadas and roasted street corn, as well as entrees like fajitas, burritos, chimichangas and enchiladas. Check out the cocina's cocktail menu too.

2. Kim Wu Chinese

Photo: bill s./Yelp

Next up is Chinese spot Kim Wu Chinese, situated at 4904 S. Kirkman Road.

The menu features traditional Chinese fare such as egg rolls, chicken curry, pepper steak and a fried ice cream dessert. With four stars out of 362 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Holy Grain Coffee Shop

Photo: holy grain coffee shop/Yelp

Holy Grain Coffee Shop, a spot to score coffee, tea, and sandwiches, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 96 Yelp reviews.

Aside from hot and cold coffee drinks, the cafe serves fruit smoothies, salads and more. Head over to 6735 Conroy Road, Suite 109, to see for yourself.

4. Bubbalou's Bodacious BBQ

Photo: kristin a./Yelp

Check out Bubbalou's Bodacious BBQ, which has earned four stars out of 327 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, you'll find smoked chicken, baby back ribs, pulled pork, Texas brisket and more barbecue staples. You can find the award-winning barbecue restaurant and catering company at 5818 Conroy Windermere Road.

5. Karen's Tasty Crabs

Photo: karen's tasty crabs/Yelp

And then there's Karen's Tasty Crabs, a local favorite with four stars out of 216 reviews.

The menu features snow crab, Dungeness crab and King crab, as well as large shrimp, all served with potatoes, corn, french fries and hush puppies. Stop by 4898 S. Kirkman Road to hit up the spot to score seafood and more next time you're in the neighborhood.

