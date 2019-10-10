Check out the freshest new businesses to debut in Orlando

Want to get to know the freshest new spots in Orlando? From a steakhouse to a traditional American spot, read on for the newest hot spots to debut around town.

Galleria

Wander over to 4979 New Broad St. in Baldwin Park and you'll find Galleria, a new steakhouse, offering seafood and more.

Feast on a meal that includes Tomahawk steak, pastas dishes plus creamed kale, fries and a baked potato. Check out the full menu.

Little Greek Fresh Grill

photo: jane s./yelp

Little Greek Fresh Grill is a Greek and Mediterranean spot, that recently opened at 3123 S. Orange Ave. in South Orange. The restaurant chain has eight other locations in Central Florida, reports fastcasual.com.

Menu items range from spanakopita (spinach pie) to a Gyro pita (filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce) to lamb skewers served with a Greek salad. Finish off your meal with baklava.

Beach Break Cafe

Photo: carolina w./Yelp

A new addition to Florida Center, Beach Break Cafe is a traditional American spot that's located at 7000 Universal Blvd.

Located at Universal's Endless Summer Resort, this food court has options ranging from breakfast sandwiches to burgers and salads. For healthy eats, try the citrus chicken with grilled corn and cilantro lime rice or a power bowl with your choice of adobo chicken or marinated tofu.

Got special dietary needs? Chefs are on hand to provide accommodations.

