News 6 at Noon: Alberto's landfall; possible wrong-way I-4 crash update

Here's what you need to know Monday, May 28:

Pinpointing Alberto

News 6 is continuing to track Subtropical Storm Alberto as it's expected to make landfall Monday. Click here to see the storm's projected path and see how it will impact where you live.

[LIVE RADAR: Subtropical Storm Alberto spins more rain into Florida]

Shark bites back

A fisherman was bitten by a shark just as he was trying to release it back into the water. Click here to read more about the damage done by the 3-foot shark.

[READ: Fisherman bitten while releasing shark at Ponce Inlet]

Honoring fallen heroes

It's Memorial Day, and News 6 wants to thank the men and women who have given their lives for their country. Without their selfless service, we wouldn't be able to enjoy the freedoms we do. Thank you. Click here to see how you can pay your respects to the fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

[READ: Ways to pay your respects on Memorial Day]

Alberto's impact

Central Florida may have dodged the worst of the storm, but Alberto is expected to bring some rain to the Orlando area. Read the full forecast here.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

Here’s what’s coming up on News 6 at Noon:

Update on Alberto

Subtropical Storm Alberto is expected to make landfall any minute near Panama City Beach. News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos is there with the latest on the storm’s impact.

[LIVE RADAR: Subtropical Storm Alberto spins more rain into Florida]

Fatal I-4 crash

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a possible wrong-way crash shut down I-4 in downtown Orlando Monday morning. News 6 reporter Vanessa Araiza is live at the scene with an update on the investigation.

[READ: 1 killed in possible wrong-way crash on I-4 in downtown Orlando]

Fatal Melbourne shooting

Authorities are investigating the death of a man fatally shot at a home in Melbourne, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. Click here to read the latest information on the deadly shooting.

[READ: Man found fatally shot in Melbourne, police say]

Gator trapping

An 11-foot alligator found in the backyard of an Orlando home Monday morning has been trapped and killed. Click here to read why it had to be put to death and find a full breakdown of the latest numbers regarding gators found in the Orlando area.

[READ: Monster alligator found lurking in backyard of Orlando home]

Memorial Day events

Fallen heroes are being honored across the country this Memorial Day, including in ceremonies held in parts of Central Florida. News 6 reporter Sachelle Sanders was at a Memorial Day parade in Sanford with many people who gathered to pay their respects.

