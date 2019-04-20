Couple left homeless after sailboat sinks in Cocoa, officials say

COCOA, Fla. - An anchored sailboat sank Friday afternoon after strong storms left the owners homeless, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

A man attempted to gather personal belongings from his sailboat Friday after it quickly sank. Witnesses told officials that they saw lighting strike near the boat.



The boat was anchored in the water just off of Lee Wenner Park. The man and his wife were just returning home for the day when the boat began to sink.

The boat was home to a husband and wife. The couple not only lost all of their personal belongings but they also lost one of their two pet cats, officials said.

Neither the man or his wife were injured. The Salvation Army is helping the couple with shelter and supplies.

