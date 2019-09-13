Craving ice cream and frozen yogurt? Here are Orlando's top 5 options

Got a hankering for ice cream and frozen yogurt?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. The Greenery Creamery

Photo: bryguy b./Yelp

Topping the list is The Greenery Creamery. Located at 420 E. Church St., Unit 112 in South Eola, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more is the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 253 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jeremiahs Italian Ice

Photo: jeremiahs Italian ice/Yelp

Next up is South Orange's Jeremiahs Italian Ice, situated at 3150 S. Orange Ave. With five stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score desserts, shaved ice and ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mr. Cool Ice Cream & Boba Tea

Photo: Mr. Cool Ice Cream & Boba Tea/Yelp

Florida Center's Mr. Cool Ice Cream & Boba Tea, located at 6550 International Drive, Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and bubble tea 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews.

4. I CE NY

Photo: Naimah S./Yelp

I CE NY, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts in Baldwin Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 148 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4954 New Broad St. to see for yourself.

5. Cold Stone Creamery

Photo: Bob H./Yelp

Finally, check out Cold Stone Creamery in Florida Center, which has earned four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more at 6000 Universal Blvd., Universal Citywalk Orlando.

