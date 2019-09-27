Craving tea? Here are Orlando's top 5 options

Craving tea?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tea spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Se7en Bites

photo: julio h./yelp

Topping the list is Se7en Bites. Located at 617 N. Primrose Drive in Colonial Town Center, the breakfast and brunch and New American spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the most popular tea spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,744 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dandelion Community Café

Photo: Lindsey H./Yelp

Next up is Lake Eola Heights's Dandelion Community Café, situated at 618 N. Thornton Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 763 reviews on Yelp, the tea room and vegan spot, serving sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Sanctum Cafe

Colonialtown North's The Sanctum Cafe, located at 715 N. Ferncreek Ave., Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 459 reviews.

4. Shaka Shaka Tea House

Photo: tiff h./Yelp

Shaka Shaka Tea House, a spot to score bubble tea and juices and smoothies in South Semoran, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 126 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3934 S. Semoran Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Craft & Common

photo: craft & common/yelp

Finally, over in Central Business District, check out Craft & Common, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 243 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 47 E. Robinson St., Suite 100

