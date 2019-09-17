Do you know who dumped this tied-up puppy near a Florida intersection?

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Someone abandoned a puppy tied up in a bedsheet near a Florida intersection, and the Brevard County sheriff wants to know who did it.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey took to Facebook on Tuesday night to push for the public's help in finding the culprit. In the video, the spotted white puppy squirms in his arms.

"Tonight, I'm looking for the person that dropped this precious little puppy off, wrapped him up, and tied him up in a sheet, dropped him off at a major intersection to let him simply just get hurt, let him die," Ivey said.

A park employee found the 2- to 3-month-old puppy near the intersection of Wickham Road and Parkway Drive around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday while performing an outer perimeter check, according to a report from the Melbourne Police Department.

The employee noticed a sheet moving, so he opened it and found the pup inside. The canine did not appear to be malnourished, injured or abused.

Ivey said the person who abandoned the pup was driving a small, black sports car.

"I want the person that did (this) in our jail. Anyone who would do this to an animal would certainly hurt a human, so we need to get them safely behind bars at the Brevard County Jail," Ivey said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-TIPS (8477) or the Brevard County Sheriff's Office animal cruelty unit at 321-633-2024.

