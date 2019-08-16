Due Amici College Park brings Italian fare to College Park

Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to College Park, called Due Amici College Park, is located at 2124 Edgewater Drive.

Due Amici College Park offers homestyle cooking with Italian flavor and locally sourced ingredients. The robust menu features appetizers like bruschetta and homemade meatballs, make-your-own pizzas and hot and cold subs. Look out for wine specials on Mondays and live jazz on Saturdays.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Due Amici College Park is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yelper Bill T., who reviewed the spot on Aug. 15, wrote, "I've had lunch here twice and can attest to the pizza, strombolis and garlic knots. The key to any good Italian restaurant is a good marinara sauce. The key to a good dining experience is excellent service. This place hits the mark in both categories!"

Yelper Katie C. shared, "We ordered baked lasagna, baked ravioli and a meat lover's pizza. The pizza was hand tossed and crisp with a buttery crust. The bread was the highlight. It is like a cinnamon roll of garlic bread. I definitely recommend a try and am excited to go back!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Due Amici College Park is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Orlando? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.